Schnucks agrees to buy 19 Shop 'n Save grocery stores

ST. LOUIS – The family-owned Schnucks grocery stores is growing.

On Monday evening, the company agreed to buy 19 of Shop ‘n Save stores in Missouri (14) and Illinois (5). The process of closing the stores and rebranding them will begin on October 7 and is expected to be completed by late October. Schnucks expect it will take about two and a half days for each to be converted over.

Schnucks is working closely with Shop ‘n Save and SUPERVALU to ensure a smooth transition. The company also announced that all union employees will retain their current rate of pay, hours and comparable job position. Employees also continue to have health coverage and pension consistent to union agreements. Manager of Shop ‘n Save stores will be interviewed over the next week for possible employment.

Fifteen of the 19 stores being purchased will have their pharmacies transferred to Schnucks, along with an additional 10 Shop ‘n Save stores.

As per an agreement, SUPERVALU will become the primary supplier to 9 existing Schnucks stores in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

List of Shop ‘n Save stores being sold to Schnucks as part of this announcement:

Shop ‘n Save Location City/State Zip/Sq.

Footage Pharmacy; Fuel 1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway Alton, IL 62002 51,100 No

800 Carlyle Avenue Belleville, IL 62221 61,525 Pharmacy

634 Berkshire Blvd. East Alton, IL 62024 22,000 No

2122 Troy Road Edwardsville, IL 62025 55,139 Pharmacy

1900 East Edwardsville Road Wood River, IL 62095 42,130 Fuel

1253 Water Tower Place Arnold, MO 63010 60,135 Pharmacy

7909 State Highway N Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368 70,290 Pharmacy

45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Fenton, MO 63026 63,933 Pharmacy

1275 North Truman Blvd. Festus, MO 63028 60,000 Pharmacy; Fuel

2183 Charbonier Road Florissant, MO 63031 53,140 Pharmacy

1032 Lemay Ferry Road Lemay, MO 63125 56,198 Pharmacy

3740 Monticello Plaza O’Fallon, MO 63368 58,435 Pharmacy

1421 Mexico Loop Road East O’Fallon, MO 63366 54,180 Pharmacy

10634 St. Charles Rock Road St. Ann, MO 63074 65,898 Pharmacy; Fuel

60 Harvester Square St. Charles, MO 63303 71,482 Pharmacy

9070 St. Charles Rock Road St. John, MO 63114 66,250 Pharmacy; Fuel

7057 Chippewa Street Shrewsbury, MO 63119 77,000 Pharmacy

5780 South Lindbergh Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63123 78,396 No

100 Jungermann Road St. Peters, MO 63376 57,263 Pharmacy

500 West Highway 50 Union, MO 63084 6,405

Standalone Pharmacy

List of remaining Shop ‘n Save pharmacies whose prescription files are being transferred to Schnucks:

Shop ‘n Save Pharmacy location City/State/Zip

Transferring to Schnucks location, City, State/Zip

4201 North Belt West Belleville, IL 62226

5720 North Belt West Belleville, IL 62226

15446 Manchester Road Ellisville, MO 63011

15425 Manchester Road Ballwin, MO 63011

175 Flower Valley Shopping Center Florissant, MO 63033

13987 New Halls Ferry Road Florissant, MO 63033

10805 Old Halls Ferry Road Ferguson, MO 63136

1589 Sierra Vista Plaza St. Louis, MO 63138

3521 Nameoki Road Granite City, IL 62040

3100 Madison Ave. Granite City, IL 62040

1023 Crossroads Place High Ridge, MO 63049

20 Dillon Plaza Drive High Ridge, MO 63049

10461 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO 63122

10233 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO, 63122

9521 Lewis & Clark Blvd Moline Acres, MO 63136

8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, MO 63136

4660 Chippewa Street St. Louis, MO 63116

5055 Arsenal St. Louis, MO 63139

196 Mayfair Plaza Florissant, MO 63033

1589 Sierra Vista Plaza St. Louis, MO 63138