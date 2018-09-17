Schnucks agrees to buy 19 Shop ‘n Save grocery stores
ST. LOUIS – The family-owned Schnucks grocery stores is growing.
On Monday evening, the company agreed to buy 19 of Shop ‘n Save stores in Missouri (14) and Illinois (5). The process of closing the stores and rebranding them will begin on October 7 and is expected to be completed by late October. Schnucks expect it will take about two and a half days for each to be converted over.
Schnucks is working closely with Shop ‘n Save and SUPERVALU to ensure a smooth transition. The company also announced that all union employees will retain their current rate of pay, hours and comparable job position. Employees also continue to have health coverage and pension consistent to union agreements. Manager of Shop ‘n Save stores will be interviewed over the next week for possible employment.
Fifteen of the 19 stores being purchased will have their pharmacies transferred to Schnucks, along with an additional 10 Shop ‘n Save stores.
As per an agreement, SUPERVALU will become the primary supplier to 9 existing Schnucks stores in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.
List of Shop ‘n Save stores being sold to Schnucks as part of this announcement:
Shop ‘n Save Location City/State Zip/Sq.
Footage Pharmacy; Fuel 1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway Alton, IL 62002 51,100 No
800 Carlyle Avenue Belleville, IL 62221 61,525 Pharmacy
634 Berkshire Blvd. East Alton, IL 62024 22,000 No
2122 Troy Road Edwardsville, IL 62025 55,139 Pharmacy
1900 East Edwardsville Road Wood River, IL 62095 42,130 Fuel
1253 Water Tower Place Arnold, MO 63010 60,135 Pharmacy
7909 State Highway N Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368 70,290 Pharmacy
45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Fenton, MO 63026 63,933 Pharmacy
1275 North Truman Blvd. Festus, MO 63028 60,000 Pharmacy; Fuel
2183 Charbonier Road Florissant, MO 63031 53,140 Pharmacy
1032 Lemay Ferry Road Lemay, MO 63125 56,198 Pharmacy
3740 Monticello Plaza O’Fallon, MO 63368 58,435 Pharmacy
1421 Mexico Loop Road East O’Fallon, MO 63366 54,180 Pharmacy
10634 St. Charles Rock Road St. Ann, MO 63074 65,898 Pharmacy; Fuel
60 Harvester Square St. Charles, MO 63303 71,482 Pharmacy
9070 St. Charles Rock Road St. John, MO 63114 66,250 Pharmacy; Fuel
7057 Chippewa Street Shrewsbury, MO 63119 77,000 Pharmacy
5780 South Lindbergh Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63123 78,396 No
100 Jungermann Road St. Peters, MO 63376 57,263 Pharmacy
500 West Highway 50 Union, MO 63084 6,405
Standalone Pharmacy
List of remaining Shop ‘n Save pharmacies whose prescription files are being transferred to Schnucks:
Shop ‘n Save Pharmacy location City/State/Zip
Transferring to Schnucks location, City, State/Zip
4201 North Belt West Belleville, IL 62226
5720 North Belt West Belleville, IL 62226
15446 Manchester Road Ellisville, MO 63011
15425 Manchester Road Ballwin, MO 63011
175 Flower Valley Shopping Center Florissant, MO 63033
13987 New Halls Ferry Road Florissant, MO 63033
10805 Old Halls Ferry Road Ferguson, MO 63136
1589 Sierra Vista Plaza St. Louis, MO 63138
3521 Nameoki Road Granite City, IL 62040
3100 Madison Ave. Granite City, IL 62040
1023 Crossroads Place High Ridge, MO 63049
20 Dillon Plaza Drive High Ridge, MO 63049
10461 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO 63122
10233 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO, 63122
9521 Lewis & Clark Blvd Moline Acres, MO 63136
8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, MO 63136
4660 Chippewa Street St. Louis, MO 63116
5055 Arsenal St. Louis, MO 63139
196 Mayfair Plaza Florissant, MO 63033
1589 Sierra Vista Plaza St. Louis, MO 63138