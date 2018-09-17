Police make arrest in downtown armed robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A man was arrested and charged after St. Louis City police said he robbed two people at gunpoint last week in downtown St. Louis.

According to court documents, last Thursday (Sept. 13), James Blakemore III approached a person in the Kiener Parking Garage as they were returning to their vehicle after a baseball game. The victim stated Blakemore pointed a revolver at them and demanded money. The victim handed over money and Blakemore ran from the scene.

The victim took to Twitter shortly after the confrontation stating in part, "Last @Cardinals game I go to for a long time after being robbed at gunpoint after the game. Just wanted the Matt Carpenter shirt & b/c the tickets were $9. Thank god the robber was interrupted by fans level below us.” Adding, “The St. Louis City cops were great in helping me & quick to respond. Thankful I’m alive.”

On Friday (Sept. 14), police were called to the 700 block of North Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard where police say Blakemore approached a different person while carrying a revolver and demanded their cash.

In both cases, surveillance footage was captured on nearby security cameras.

Later Friday night, Blakemore was arrested for a curfew violation in a public park. Police said he was carrying a revolver at the time.

The officer recognized Blakemore from the surveillance pictures captured at the reported robbery incidents. Both victims identified Blakemore from a photo lineup as the person who robbed them.

Blakemore is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.