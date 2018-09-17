Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sarah Javier, president and executive director of the APA of Missouri Adoption Center, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week's Monday Mascot: Doug!

Doug is a sweet 12-year-old dog who is a total cuddle bug and loves carrying his favorite toy with him wherever he goes.

If you want to adopt Doug, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

