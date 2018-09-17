× Job fair for licensed plumbers and electricians in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, IL — There’s a shortage of licensed plumbers and electricians in the United States. The trades pay well and are part of an upcoming Illinois job fair this Thursday

Tiger plumbing, heating, air conditioning and electrical services of Collinsville hosts its third job fair September 20th. They need to fill jobs in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, customer service, and warehouse departments. All skill levels from entry level to apprentice and journeyman are encouraged to stop by.

The fair starts this Thursday at 5:30pm. Go to 1902 Vandalia Street, Suite 100 in Collinsville, Illinois.