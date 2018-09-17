× Eckert’s donates 21,000 apples to St. Louis schools

ST. LOUIS, MO — Students throughout the St. Louis Public School District received free apples Monday courtesy of Eckert’s Farms.

This is part of their ‘Pick Kindness’ campaign to give away 100,000 apples to community organizations, schools, and individuals throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area by Halloween.

Eckert’s is giving away more than 100,000 apples through the end of October as part of the campaign. Half of the apples are going to St. Louis area schools and half are going to other organizations.

Eckert’s workers are delivering apples to some 75 schools Monday and Tuesday. They’re also handing out workbooks focusing on kindness to children in kindergarten through the third grade.