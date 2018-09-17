× Car crashes with school bus in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A school bus carrying more than a dozen young children was involved in an accident Monday morning in south St. Louis.

The accident occurred around 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of Morganford and Wyoming, located in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. The bus was rear-ended by a Pontiac G-6.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Public School District said the bus was taking 14 students to Shaw and Mullanphy elementary schools.

The person driving the Pontiac was taken to the hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening. None of the students on the bus had to be hospitalized.

