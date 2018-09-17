Baby undergoes historic surgery at St. Louis Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Eight-month-old Jack Palmer is finally home in Kansas City after making medical history at St. Louis Children's Hospital. Jack is the youngest person in ten years in the United States to have a successful heart-lung transplant, the Kansas City Star reports.

Jack was born in January with an underdeveloped heart and damaged lungs. Doctors said he wouldn't live longer than a few days. When he survived two months surgeons at Children's Hospital decided to attempt the transplant. He underwent the 11-hour surgery in May.

Doctors say no infant has survived for a full year after the procedure. After four months, Jack's family says he is doing well.