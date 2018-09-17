× Authorities ID man found dead behind Belleville gas station

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is looking for friends or family members who can help them determine what led to the death of a St. Louis man whose body was found last week behind a Belleville gas station.

According to Capt. Bruce W. Fleshren, Chief of Investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, a passerby discovered the body around 6 p.m. on September 11.

Sheriff’s deputies said the body of 28-year-old Anel Mujkanovic was hidden in some brush in the 1400 block of Centreville Avenue and was badly decomposed. The body could have been there for seven or eight days, Fleshren said.

An autopsy did not find any signs of trauma or foul play.

Fleshren said Mujkanovic’s death may have been the result of opioid use, but authorities want to speak with people who were familiar with him to wrap their investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 618-825-5204 or the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office at 618-234-4442.