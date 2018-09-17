× 69-year-old man killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – A driver was killed in St. Clair County Sunday morning when his truck was t-boned by another driver.

Police say Donn Evans, 69, was at North Grove School Road and Dressel-Schoene Road When a woman failed to yield and crashed into Evans’ truck. Evans was taken to St. Elizabeth’s hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was flown to a St. Louis area hospital.

The metro-east accident reconstruction team is investigating.