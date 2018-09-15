PeaceFest seeks to curb violence in the City of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - PeaceFest, offering an alternative to violence as it looks to bring people together.

It’s an annual event that celebrates families and takes a stand against violence.

Bellefontaine Park Saturday was filled with hundreds of people celebrating families and the community. There were dozens of vendors and live entertainment bringing everyone together to fight for peace and to keep their streets safe. “The event was put on by Better Family Life. The group that is behind the signs you see that say, "We must stop killing each other it’s called PeaceFest and it's more than just fun food and music.” “Five years ago, we started changing the emphasis on celebrating the family to celebrating peace," said Malik Ahmed, CEO Better Family Life.

Tyrunne Johnson brought his son Jordan to the festival to help encourage everyone to show more love, peace and understanding, “I thought it was a good idea to bring my son as well to have the opportunity to show togetherness of family."

Jordan, says he knows exactly what to do when it comes to resolving a conflict. He says his parents always promote peace, "Once someone argue, we will get over it, and we stay friends forever."

Better Family Life says through its efforts, they are on a mission to reduce violent crime and deliver resources and support families in the most challenged neighborhoods.