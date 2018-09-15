Experience the 46th Annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race Saturday, September 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The fun kicks off for the 46th Annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race at noon on Saturday on Art Hill in front of the Grand Basin. The balloon launches will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Friday night, thousands of St. Louisans enjoyed the magic of the balloon glow. Saturday, the balloons will head for the skies.

There's something for the entire family at this year's festivities, including food, live music, a play area for the youngsters and more.

The Great Forest Park Balloon Race is considered one of the biggest events of the year.

Saturday Schedule:

12 p.m. (noon) – Festivities begin!!

– Maryville University main stage opens featuring music from STL’s own Feel Good Inc.. plus performances by the Muny kids, Krupinski Academy of Dance, Ignite Theater Company, Consuming Kinetics Dance Company and Pazazz performers.

– Purina Children’s entertainment area opens – activities for kids of all ages – inflatables, games, mural painting with St. Louis Children’s Hospital, performances by the Purina Pro Plan Performance Team and much more!

– Enterprise family picnic area opens

12:30 p.m. — Purina Pro Plan performance team

2:30 p.m. — Purina Pro Plan performance team

3:00 p.m. — Miller Lite Skydivers

3:30 p.m. — Opening ceremonies at the main stage

4:00 p.m. — Purina Pro Plan Performance Team

4:30 p.m. — “Hare” balloon launches – PNC’s bank’s orange blossom

4:45 p.m. — “Hound” balloons launch

For more information, visit greatforestparkballoonrace.com.