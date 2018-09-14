Woman distraught after car stolen with beloved dog inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A St. Louis woman is without her car, her belongings, and her beloved dog after a man jumped in her car and took off with it.

Toni Berryhill said it happened September 4 around 1:15 p.m. in north St. Louis County.

She stopped by a relative's house near Lucas and Hunt and Eunice and left her car running while she was going to run inside. Berryhill said it was a hot day and she wanted to keep her dog Axe cool.

Before she could even get inside, Berryhill said a man ran up, jumped in her car and took off with it, with her dog inside.

She’s asking anyone with information to call 314-250-1027. Police confirmed they’re investigating the incident.