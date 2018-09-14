Win a family four-pack to STLFC on September 22nd!

Our Saint Louis Football Club and KPLR 11 want you to enjoy a true St. Louis soccer experience! Score a family four-pack including 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 small fountain drinks!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a deal you will get a kick out of all season long, for every home game a ticket to the game, a hot dog, and a small fountain drink are just $17.64!

Tickets are on sale now to watch STLFC take on San Antonio FC. Click here to purchase tickets: www.saintlouisfc.com

It’s all brought to you by STLFC, KPLR 11 and Lou Fusz Automotive Group.