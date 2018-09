Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Abigail Doering is a third-grader at West Elementary School in the Alton School District.

According to her father, Abby loves to learn about the different clouds and wants to know more about what goes into predicting the weather.

When she grows up, Abby wants to be a meteorologist. Abigail Doering is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.