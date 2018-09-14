× Scouts weekend at Eckert’s farm in Millstadt

ST. LOUIS, MO — You can expect to see lots of scouts this weekend at Eckert’s farm in Millstadt. That’s because it’s scouts weekend! From 9:00am to 6:00pm Saturday Scouts are invited to spend the day on the farm picking apples, visiting farm animals, and exploring the farm’s exciting attractions, including the new 10-acre corn maze.

All Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and their leaders who show up in uniform will receive free admission to Eckert’s Millstadt fun farm. There will be a fee for some activities.