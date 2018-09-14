Glenn Zimmerman promoted to Chief Meteorologist – Heading to nights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Meteorologist Dave Murray's final forecast is tonight during FOX 2 news at 9:00pm. On FOX 2 news in the morning, we're saying farewell to Glenn Zimmerman who has been promoted to Chief Meteorologist and will move to the evenings. Starting next week you will see Meteorologist Chris Higgins on FOX 2 news in the morning.

After 42-years in the television industry, Dave Murray is stepping down in September from the Chief Meteorologist role for FOX 2. He made the announcement today on FOX 2 News at 5pm.

“My schedule has started at 6am and ended at 11pm,” said Murray. “I’m not tired, but I am turning 65 this November and would like to discover what it’s like to puddle and have free time with my wife. We have had no regular weekday evenings together for 37-years of marriage. That is a luxury we would like to explore, and discovery has always been my inspiration. Thank you, St. Louis, for watching, for your loyalty, comments, and always for your kindness. I love this town and have appreciated the opportunity to serve you.”

In a related announcement, Audrey Prywitch, Vice President News, KTVI FOX 2 and KPLR 11, confirmed that Glenn Zimmerman has been promoted to Chief Meteorologist and will move to evenings in September, and that Meteorologist Chris Higgins will replace Glenn weekday mornings from 4-10am.

“Dave has been the legendary leader of an exceptional weather team,” said Spencer Koch, President and General Manager, KTVI FOX 2 and KPLR 11. “With over 50 hours of news each week, we have been blessed with a powerful weather team, a team that was developed by Dave Murray. Time and again, Glenn and Chris have served the community as strong meteorologists, and they will continue that tradition.”

“We are fortunate that we do not have to launch an out-of-town search for Dave’s replacement. We have the strongest team of meteorologists right here,” said Prywitch. “Meteorologists Angela Hutti, John Fuller and Jaime Travers are also key players in our dedicated team.”

“I am excited for Dave and his next chapter, and I am humbled to be moving into this new role,” said Zimmerman. “We have a strong team with many years of experience, which means our weather coverage will not change one bit.”

"I will be forever grateful to Dave for his nearly three decades of mentoring and leadership as our team’s Chief Meteorologist,” said Higgins. “I am humbled to join the wildly successful team of Fox 2 News in the Morning, filling the big shoes left behind by our new Chief Meteorologist, Glenn Zimmerman."

I am SO happy for @zimmtv. Today is his last day on @FOX2now in the Morning. Monday he starts work as our new Chief Meteorologist. I will miss him. But I just love it when cool people get promotions. I will try not to cry on the #9AMShow pic.twitter.com/XrX3oZHJP5 — Kim Kelly Hudson (@kimhudsontv) September 14, 2018

Last day on @FOX2morning for @zimmtv before he becomes Chief Meteorologist & moves to PM shift.

We are SO proud of him & will miss him in the AM.

Got a message for Glenn as he transitions to restful sleep, no groggy-ness & clear thinking?

😂

Use hastag #CongratsZimm@FOX2now pic.twitter.com/B2UAqpUraq — Randi Naughton (@RandiNaughton) September 14, 2018

Remember yesterday you wake up in time has slipped away. Oh those @zimmtv memories. See you later pal, enjoy working evenings. And a big welcome to @fox2ch @RandiNaughton @LisaGHart pic.twitter.com/7QApousGU6 — John Pertzborn (@PERTZFOX) September 14, 2018