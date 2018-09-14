Father of child found starved to death defends mother over charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The father of a baby who was found starved to death at a north St. Louis County hotel earlier this month called a news conference Friday afternoon to complain that police wrongly arrested the child’s mother for neglect.

The woman, Makayla Hill, faces a charge abuse or neglect of a child resulting in the death of her son, 2-month-old Samuel Williamson Jr.

On September 1, police responded to a Bridgeton hotel where Hill was living with her children. Police said the boy died from severe malnutrition.

Hill and the boy’s father, Samuel Williamson Sr., moved to St. Louis last year after living in Texas. Police also charged Williamson for allegedly beating Hill in August while they were living in a motel near Crestwood.

Williamson, 24, denied assaulting Hill and said he was trying to keep her from running into traffic. He said Hill isn’t a killer and that police haven’t considered the fact that she has postpartum depression and is suicidal.

Williamson refused to take questions after reading a statement and did not comment on the domestic assault charges he faces. He said that he and Hill were still a couple and would fight the charges against them.