ST. LOUIS – Many St. Louisans who have been along the East Coast this week cut their trips short to get out of the path of Hurricane Florence and they've been arriving back home all day long.

While these passengers are heading home, other St. Louisans are heading toward the hurricane zone to offer help.

The Air Evac Lifeteam, based in O’Fallon, Missouri, responded to a request from FEMA to send helicopters and personnel to assist with rescue and recovery efforts.