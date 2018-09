× Mosquitos test positive for West Nile in Jefferson County

IMPERIAL, MO – Make sure you use plenty of mosquito spray if you live in Jefferson County. Health officials say adult mosquitoes there tested positive for West Nile. The insects were collected from crystal city, De Soto, Hematite, Imperial, and Kimmswick.

So far Missouri has recorded 10- human cases of West Nile.

Illinois has had 34-cases.