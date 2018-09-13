× Missouri mom charged with stealing pain medication from terminally ill daughter

TROY, MO — A Lincoln County mother faces multiple charges after police say she stole pain medication from her terminally ill daughter.

Troy, Missouri police say Carol Ballweg failed to give her 20-year-old daughter pain medication while she was under hospice care. Investigators say Ballweg admitted to using the prescribed fentanyl and oxycodone herself.

The crime was discovered when the mother went to fill the prescriptions ahead of schedule. She faces stealing and abuse charges of a vulnerable person.