Matt Carpenter’s secret salsa a success as Schnucks reports sell-outs at stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - “It’s gotta be the salsa!”

That’s what some die-hard Cards fans believe to be true and they made that belief a home run when Matt Carpenter’s salsa flew off Schnucks shelves.

“Ever since Matt got hot,” said Cardinals fan Sean Glaze. “He’s been eating, we’ve been eating.”

And now fans can pull up a seat at the table and eat as well.

Carpenter’s infamous salsa debuted with Schnucks Thursday morning and it didn’t take long word to get out.

“I went to two Schnucks,” Vietmier said. “The one in Bridgeton and the one in Overland, and both of them were sold out before 8 o’clock this morning.”

What a bummer. But Cards fan Carl Vietmier didn’t let that kill his spirit or taste buds, so he came out to Busch Stadium to grab some free salsa shirts until he can get his hands on the good stuff.

Opinions vary on the taste of the salsa, but Vietmier says he doesn’t care about critics.

“I want to find out for myself,” Vietmier said. “I got to have some of that salsa.”

Until Schnucks restocks the now sell-out salsa, some Cards fans will just have to watch how it makes the team red hot.

To put this in perspective, a Schnucks rep that tens of thousands of containers went out Thursday morning. If you weren’t one of the lucky ones, that’s alright; more should be hitting the shelves by this weekend.