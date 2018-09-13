Glendale, St. Louis County police continue home invasion investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE, Mo. – People living in a north St. Louis County neighborhood remain on high alert a day after learning that a woman living on their street came home to find a stranger in her house.

A Glendale police spokesperson said a strange man approached the woman inside her home at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and assaulted her before running off in an unknown direction. The woman had minor injuries.

St. Louis County police are assisting in the investigation.

Detectives were out for the second day questioning construction workers in the 100 block of Edwin Avenue.

While Captain Bob Catlett, Assistant Chief of the Glendale Police Department, couldn’t publicly release a suspect description, he said there is a lot of home and road construction in the area.

“We are hoping that someone did see something suspicious in the area and we are asking them to either call us or the St. Louis County’s Crimes Against Persons Unit,” said Captain Catlett.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).