Dogtown to begin new festival this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The St. Patrick Day celebration is the biggest party in Dogtown. People wait patiently to party all year long but recently someone decided, "why wait a year?" It's been six months since St. Patty's Day and the Dogtown residents have decided it's time for another festival.

Joe Jovanovich and Meaghan Dowd join to announce the first annual 2018 "Fam Fest" this Saturday.

"Fam Fest" is a new festival to Dogtown that is set to include: