Anheuser-Busch sending canned drinking water to Hurricane Florence victims

ST. LOUIS, MO — Anheuser-Busch is helping out Hurricane Florence victims by sending canned drinking water to the east coast ahead of the destruction. The brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado is doubling its production capacity. Many areas along the coast will likely lose power and their water supplies could be contaminated.

AB provided nearly three million cans of water to people in California, Florida, Texas, and Georgia last year.