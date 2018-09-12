Woman missing after sister’s death now faces murder charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - A woman who was once missing after police found her sister dead in their north St. Louis County home is now charged with murder.

Fox 2's Dan Gray reported from Clayton with what police are saying about the investigation and reaction from a friend of the victim.

St. Louis County police detectives are saying Sylvia Brown has admitted killing her sister Brenda Brown over financial problems.

According to court documents Sylvia Brown shot and killed her sister on September 5th at the home they shared on Dukeland Drive, in North County.

After police found her body they issued an endangered missing person report for Sylvia.

Now, police have arrested Sylvia and according to police, she had been planning the murder. Brenda was shot in the neck and the arm. She died at the scene.

Police says Sylvia killed her because she was in financial debt and she didn`t want her sister to know about it.

Brenda`s personal trainer was shocked and saddened, calling Brenda an amazing person who had lost over 100 pounds.

"And she did that this year. She was going to get her plaque. She wanted to hit her goal and she lost over 120 pounds. She's not going to live to see it. She was taken and it’s very hard," said Bryant Mitchell, owner of BKM Fitness Bootcamp in Ferguson.

Brenda Brown was 59-years-old. Mitchell said she worked out with him for seven years.

Her sister Brenda who is 57, faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges and is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on $500,000 cash only bond.