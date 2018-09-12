× The startling stats that show the power of Hurricane Florence

Florence, a Category 4 hurricane packing 130 miles per hour winds, is churning ominously with its sights set on the Carolinas. How worrisome is it? Here’s how a National Weather Service meteorologist in Wilmington North Carolina described it:

“This will likely be the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast, and that`s saying a lot given the impacts we`ve seen from Hurricanes Diana, Hugo, Fran, Bonnie, Floyd, and Matthew. I can`t emphasize enough the potential for unbelievable damage from wind, storm surge, and inland flooding with this storm.”

Here are five facts that show the power of this monster of a hurricane.