ST. LOUIS, MO — The home of the Blues is now officially called The Enterprise Center. The new sign went up Tuesday.

Enterprise announced in May that they had entered into a 15-year agreement for the interior and exterior signage of the facility. This summer the center underwent a $42 million renovation. It will reopen to the public Thursday when Maroon Five plays.

