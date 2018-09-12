Police called to double shooting near MetroLink station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Wednesday night at the Delmar Loop MetroLink station located at Delmar and Des Peres. The shooting happened around 7:30pm.

Police say one victim was shot in the lower leg. The other victim’s injuries are unknown at this time, but police did say both victims were conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital for treatment.

MetroLink trains and MetroBuses are currently not stopping at the station.