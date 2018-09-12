Hurricane hundreds of miles away still causing problems for St. Louis businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Major St. Louis-based companies were scrambling Wednesday as Hurricane Florence approached the East Coast hundreds of miles away.

As the hurricane churned towards the Carolina coast, people like St. Louisan Taylor Harris were moving to higher ground. Taylor is 20 years old and a junior at Hampton University.

The school is close to the shore in Virginia. The school told students to evacuate.

“It’s very scary...this is a situation. I’m away from home. I really don’t have family out here and all of a sudden they tell me to evacuate,” Harris said.

Taylor went to stay at a friend’s home, which is on higher ground and safer.

St. Louis-based Drury Hotel officials said they freeze room rates and don’t increase them when a natural disaster hits. They said evacuees were filling up hotels away from where Florence is expected to hit. Drury’s goal: to keep its workers and guests safe.

At St. Louis based Enterprise car rental they pulled out their emergency plan. Vehicles from the targeted area were being removed. Yet they have cars ready to be brought back in after the storm strikes. They serve power crews, FEMA workers and any crisis crews that arrive to help victims. Plus, a mobile office is also on the way.

After Hurricane Harvey tore up Texas last year Enterprise shipped in 17,000 vehicles to meet the needs of people who lost their cars in the storm.

Workers at Brentwood Travel were busy.

“When something like this happens we do get the phone calls people are concerned people are nervous,” said Stacey Acree, Brentwood Travel vice president.

She said business travelers will cancel trips. But, people who have scheduled vacations have to find new places to travel to at the last minute.

“We brainstorm with clients, give them suggestions, that’s what we’re here for,” Acree said. “The internet could care less but we do actually have a variety of suggestions that we will look over with them.”