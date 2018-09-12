× Gables Tea Room in University City may be demolished

ST. LOUIS, MO — The historic Gables Tea Room in University City could be standing for its final days. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city council approved a contract to demolish the run-down building.

The city’s historic preservation commission recommended the council postpone the decision for 90 days to explore rehab options. City officials say the condition of the building is unsafe and the cost is not feasible.

Officials added they would like to hear any ideas for the lot which is for sale.