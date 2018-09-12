Express Scripts implements emergency plans for members, employees ahead of Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Express Scripts is implementing emergency procedures for members and employees in the path of Hurricane Florence.

As part of that plan, the prescription drug distribution company is focusing on two things: making sure that its facilities in the area are shut down and secure, and their several hundred employees there are in a safe place as well as making sure that the millions of patients counting on them for their medicines receive uninterrupted service so they can get the prescriptions they need.

“We really remind our members to do three important things whenever there's a natural disaster that emanates,” said Brian Henry, a spokesperson for Express Scripts. “One is to print out your list of prescriptions. You should have it on hand anyway. Second, make sure you bag up your prescriptions, put them in a watertight seal up a bag so that nothing happens to them while you’re in transit and, third if you know that there is an evacuation notice coming, make sure you refill your medicines ahead of time.”

Members can call the number on the back of their prescription ID card or visit ExpressScripts.com for more information.