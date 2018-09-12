Emergency vehicles called to area around Hazelwood Central over shooting near campus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. -A spokeswoman for the Hazelwood School District said police and first responders were summoned to an area just behind the Hazelwood Central High School campus after shots were fired.
The incident occurred behind the school, located in the 15000 block of New Halls Ferry Road in north St. Louis County.
The spokeswoman said, “educators and administrators were busy assessing the situation and sheltering students at the school."
Fire officials in the area confirmed an ambulance was dispatched to the high school.
The Hazelwood School District sent the following message to parents Wednesday afternoon:
"After school today shots were fired in the neighborhood on Greenway Chase Drive and Sabrina Lane, shortly after dismissal.
"St. Louis County Police immediately put Hazelwood Central High, Brown Elementary, Early Childhood Education Central, and GALACTIC/gifted education schools on lockdown to ensure the safety of students and staff. Students who were out practicing or at play were called in as a safety precaution. We have canceled all after school activities at Central High.
"Students and staff at the school are safe but we are taking extra precautions. Police officers believe the threat is no longer in the area and has given us clearance to dismiss. Therefore, Brown, Early Childhood Central and Gifted Education will dismiss at their regular times under a heightened security presence.
"As information is made available to us, we will update you accordingly."