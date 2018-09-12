Emergency vehicles called to area around Hazelwood Central over shooting near campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. -A spokeswoman for the Hazelwood School District said police and first responders were summoned to an area just behind the Hazelwood Central High School campus after shots were fired.

The incident occurred behind the school, located in the 15000 block of New Halls Ferry Road in north St. Louis County.

The spokeswoman said, “educators and administrators were busy assessing the situation and sheltering students at the school."

Fire officials in the area confirmed an ambulance was dispatched to the high school.

The Hazelwood School District sent the following message to parents Wednesday afternoon: