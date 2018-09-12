Charlack ends contract with North County Police Cooperative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO — The city of Charlack votes to end its contract for police services with the North County Police Cooperative. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that Charlack was one of eight communities which have been receiving police services from the North County Cooperative.

Charlack's mayor says there was supposed to be a North County Police Co-Op car highly visible in this community of about 1,300 people. City leaders didn't feel like that was happening. The city's attorney says Charlack was facing serious safety issues under with the North County Police Cooperative contract.

Charlack's three-year contract with the co-op was supposed to end on October 15th.. The board of aldermen voted to end it Tuesday night. Then they approved a contract for policing with the St. Ann Police Department. City leaders hope to start with St. Ann police patrols immediately.

This move here comes after Tim Swope, the chief of the North County Police Cooperative, was suspended earlier this month.

The reasons for the suspension still have not been made public.

Swope, the North County Police Cooperative and Vinita Park's City Attorney Chet Pleban did not answer calls for comment from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch last night.