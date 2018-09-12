Cards fan catches foul ball while holding baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – You got to hand it to this dad when he says he`s got it trust him he`s got it.

Case in point, Tuesday night`s Major League Baseball game featuring the Pittsburgh Pirates versus your St. Louis Cardinals.

“Josh Bell comes up and there`d been a few balls hit to our section early on and everybody was excited thinking we`re going to get something,” says James Denton Dad Caught Foul Ball.

It was a fun family outing in some familiar seats.

“We were in 162 row eight in the middle of the first section down the third base line,” recalls Denton.

“Since 1982 we had had those seats,” says Linda Favre, Mother-in-law.

“In that time had you ever caught a ball?” asks Patrick Clark.

“No,' says Favre. 'I`m the one running away from the ball.”

One-year-old Dash was the reason they were at the game celebrating his birthday with mom Lindsey and sister Devyn.

“Heard the crack of the bat and it was coming right to us and thinking it`s close,” says Denton. “I kept thinking of the Sandlot where the guy says just stick your hand up and I`ll hit it right to you.”

A highflying foul ball was headed straight for the Denton family.

In the blink of an eye, this dad achieved quite a feat, a one-handed catch with his one-year-old in the other.

“People were saying that`s dangerous and you shouldn`t have caught the ball with a baby,” says Denton. “But my main focus was making sure my family didn`t get hit. If I catch the ball no one around me is going to get hit and that`s what happened.”

Call it the college baseball in his past, or the dad reflexes from his present day, either way, Tuesday night`s Cardinals win will be a birthday the Denton family won`t soon forget.

“If you watch the video it just sticks to my hand and stays up there,” says Denton. “It was crazy. A little bit of luck. But everybody is safe huh buddy.”

Now that's one brave #STLCards fan! He catches a foul ball while holding his baby.@RickyH49: "We do not recommend that at home, folks." pic.twitter.com/zLhbweYTWP — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) September 12, 2018