× Victim identified in north St. Louis killing

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Monday night.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting occurred just before 9:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of Minerva Avenue, in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Officers found the victim, 20-year-old Kiren Jones, inside a vacant residence with a gunshot wound. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.