St. Louis sports broadcaster Chris Duncan ‘doing good’ after cancer diagnosis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Former Cardinals player and 101ESPN radio personality Chris Duncan is on medical leave after learning of a persistent tumor this spring. Amy Duncan provided this update on her husband’s health:

“Chris update for everyone. Yesterday was another MRI and doc appt for Chris. And happy to say the swelling was drastically decreased and this provided for a new baseline scan. We couldn’t detect tumor vs normal brain and hoping this next MRI in eight weeks is stable. It feels good to be back to an eight-week MRI as four weeks allows for little time to live in between. Overall he is doing good! Speech is still challenging at times……of course that is when speaking about anything but baseball.”

Duncan, son of Cardinals pitching coach Dave Duncan, played with the Redbirds from 2005 to 2009. After retiring in 2010, he joined WXOS in October 2011. One year later, Duncan was diagnosed with a brain tumor and took time off to treat the disease.