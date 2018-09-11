St. Louis sports broadcaster Chris Duncan ‘doing good’ after cancer diagnosis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Former Cardinals player and 101ESPN radio personality Chris Duncan is on medical leave after learning of a persistent tumor this spring. Amy Duncan provided this update on her husband’s health:
“Chris update for everyone. Yesterday was another MRI and doc appt for Chris. And happy to say the swelling was drastically decreased and this provided for a new baseline scan. We couldn’t detect tumor vs normal brain and hoping this next MRI in eight weeks is stable. It feels good to be back to an eight-week MRI as four weeks allows for little time to live in between. Overall he is doing good! Speech is still challenging at times……of course that is when speaking about anything but baseball.”
Duncan, son of Cardinals pitching coach Dave Duncan, played with the Redbirds from 2005 to 2009. After retiring in 2010, he joined WXOS in October 2011. One year later, Duncan was diagnosed with a brain tumor and took time off to treat the disease.
You know….this guy’s doing okay. This morning I tested his driving skillzz to the coffee shop. He didn’t hit any curbs so that is good. And we went at 530am so there were no other cars on the 2 mile drive. So many of you 🙏🏻 send messages asking about him and how he is doing….here’s a quick update. Chris started a new treatment about 6 weeks ago now. He was on a steroid to decrease the swelling in the brain caused by the immunotherapy. This steroid slowly turned Chris into Monster Chris….he knew it and couldn’t help it. So now he gets another infusion and weened of the steroid. Next MRI is September 10th. In between now and then we are heading to Tucson to see his brother go into the University of Arizona Hall of Fame and then Chris is going to watch him dominate the playoffs in Tennessee. We may also be moving (cross your fingers) and Mowellens is expanding. Always adding some good into the mix of our lives. Always praying for peace and health. Chris has been calm and peaceful….he’s finding new routines and going on 9 mile hikes. 😳 Don’t worry….I’ll rescue him on my electric bike if necessary. Have an amazing Monday and I am always sending love back to you! ♥️♥️ #livingduncan #lovealways #livingduncanlifestyle #balancedlife #westcoast #wellnessblog #cancersucks #cancersupport #cancerwarrior #cancerfree #cancerawareness #createchange #holisticlifestyle #holistichealth #changeisgood #selfcare #californiablogger #contentcreator #humantohuman