Police say ‘person of interest’ in Washington shoot-out may be armed and dangerous

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Police are searching for a person of interest in a shootout and they’re warning that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say Samuel Hays Baker, 19, has associates throughout Franklin County. They say you should not approach Baker, but call your local law enforcement agency to report his location.

Baker is a person of interest in a shooting that happened Wednesday, 08/22/2018 at around 8pm in the intersection of Highway 100 and Washington Corners. Shots were fired between two passenger cars at that location.

One of the vehicles was a white car, and the other was a black or dark-colored car. Both vehicles fled the scene before officers arrived. Police say one vehicle fled westbound on Highway 100, and the other fled eastbound. At the time police say they didn’t know if anyone was injured.

The non-emergency phone number for Washington Communications is (636) 390-1050.