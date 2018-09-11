Patriot Day ceremony planned for Tuesday outside O’ Fallon’s City Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - Tuesday marks the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

O' Fallon will hold its annual Patriot Day Ceremony at 8:30a.m. at the city's 9-11 First Responders Memorial.

The memorial is made from steel salvaged from the World Trade Center and is located in the parking lot on the east side of the O' Fallon's Municipal Center on Main Street.

This event is dedicated to first responders, members of the military, victims of the attack and their families. At the end of the ceremony, the public will have an opportunity to place flowers at the memorial.