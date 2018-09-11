× March to the Arch honors 9/11 victims

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday marks the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The annual March To Honor The Victims of September 11 will begin at exactly 9:11 a.m.

The march starts at Mike Duffy’s in West County at Clayton Road just off of 141 in Town And Country and ends at the Gateway Arch.

The tradition started when one of the march organizers picked up a flag and began walking to the arch, people just started following. The tradition has continues every year since.