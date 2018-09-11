× Hurricane Florence cancels Trump’s Missouri ‘Make America Great Again’ rally

ST. LOUIS, MO — The rally for President Trump to be held in Cape Girardeau, Missouri this Thursday has been canceled. The “Make America Great Again” event has been called off because Hurricane Florence approaches the east coast this week.

“Regrettably, we must cancel the planned Make America Great Again rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri this Thursday,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “With Hurricane Florence on its way, we determined that this is the safest decision.”