Falling tree kills North Carolina woman in her sleep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A woman was killed in her Greensboro home early Sunday morning when a tree fell into her bedroom, according to WGHP. Erin Beebe, 30, and her husband Charlie were sleeping in their bedroom when he heard a crash.

“I saw all of the branches around me and realized it was a tree,” Charlie said. “I just screamed out for help.” He said his first instinct was to save his wife. “I was able to wiggle my chest and arms free and I tried to get everything off my wife,” he said.

He said he reached out for Erin one last time before escaping the house. "I tried to grab my wife's hand and it was limp. There was no life to it," he said.

That’s when Charlie ran to the neighbor’s house for help.

Police said Erin passed away before emergency crews found her.

Charlie may have a few physical scars, but he said this tragedy has scarred him for life. “I keep thinking I'm in a strange nightmare and I'm just going to wake up and it's just not happening,” he said.

Charlie and Erin married a just over a year ago. He said she touched the lives of her family, friends, and co-workers. The family paired up with Erin’s employer, the United Way of Greensboro, to raise funds in her honor.

“The money will be allocated to the Family Success Center and then there will also be a small portion also allocated to our church,” Charlie said.

Erin had a passion for helping people. The family said this is the best way to forever honor her.