ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – The St. Clair Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of a badly decomposed body found in the 1400 block of Centreville Avenue. The discovery was called in around 6 pm Tuesday evening after a passerby who was walking behind a gas station.

The sheriff’s department says the body is a white male that was hidden in some weeds and could have been there for 7 to 8 days.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.