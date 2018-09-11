× 19-year-old dies following north St. Louis County shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A shooting that took place over the weekend has been reclassified as a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries, the St. Louis County Police Department said.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, the shooting occurred Sunday, September 9 around 6:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Walker Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old in different front yards. Both had been shot. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The 19-year-old, identified as Melvon Smith, died Monday, September 10.

There’s been no additional word on the 17-year-old’s condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not disclosed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.