17 years later, Scott Air Force Base remembering 9/11

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. - Tuesday marks the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.
Nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives on 9/11 at the hands of 19 hijackers who flew planes into the World Trade Centers and the Pentagon, with another plane crashing into the fields of Pennsylvania.
The public is invited to attend a 9/11 Patriots Day Reveille & Ceremony at 7 a.m. at the Scott Air Force Base in front of Building P-3, 375th Air Mobility Wing Headquarters.
