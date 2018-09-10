St. Louis area hosts national election security summit; Russia remains a threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – How safe is your vote once it’s been cast? Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says there hasn’t been any evidence showing a vote has been tampered with via computer.

However, Monday’s national election security summit hosted at World Wide Technology is about being proactive.

“Election authorities have always been committed to securing our elections and making sure every registered voter has the opportunity to vote and that their vote counts,” Ashcroft said.

Cybersecurity is now a main topic for secretaries of state across the country. While Russian interference was noted in the 2016 election, Under Secretary of Homeland Security Christopher Krebs says we haven’t seen anything like that since but there is still activity.

“We continue to see Russian actors attempt to sow divisiveness and create rifts within the American public that remains a problem right now,” Krebs said.

Ashcroft says protecting the integrity of American citizens’ vote is not a Democrat or Republican issue but a bipartisan issue that the Homeland Security and State departments are taking seriously.

“This is not a one and done thing,” Ashcroft said. “There are elections over and over again and we're always striving to make sure we make our elections even more secure.”

No votes and results are connected to the internet, which prevents votes from being changed. If something was trying to be interfered with in the St. Louis area, DHS would contact local authorities.