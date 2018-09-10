SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL – As the military is working to move many of the naval ships, and aircraft out of harm’s way. Scott Air Force Base will play host to 20 C-17’s that will be evacuated from Charleston, South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence.
SAFB to play host to military aircraft being evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence
