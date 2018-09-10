Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Stacey Switzer of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week’s Monday Mascot: 8-year-old Susie!

Susie came to the APA a couple weeks ago after her previous owner passed away.

Susie loves car rides and enjoys her walks. She is housetrained, good with children and other dogs. Susie is very mellow indoors but active outside.

If you want to adopt Susie, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org