Missouri’s first lady gives tour of governor’s mansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri first lady Teresa Parson agreed to her first sit down television interview with Fox 2’s Mandy Murphey as her husband completes his first 100 days in office.

It has been a whirlwind experience for the Parsons. They went from living in a brand-new home on Mrs. Parson’s family farm to the governor’s mansion in Jefferson City.

Mrs. Parson says she was stunned when her husband called her to say Governor Greitens had resigned and he would be taking over as the next governor. Mrs. Parson had just arrived in Springfield to go shoe shopping when she got the call from her husband, who was on the farm in Bolivar tending to his cattle.

They rushed to Jefferson City where he was sworn in days later. Parson says it’s difficult getting used to having security with you 24 hours a day, but she’s honored to be the state’s, first lady.

She wants the mansion to be the people’s mansion. She’s opened it up for tours and even allowing some to see the private residence. She gave us a tour. We saw the sun porch where the couple read their weekly Bible verse sent to them from their home church in Bolivar. Faith is very important to both of them.

They’ve added two rocking chairs to the front porch so they can sit in the evenings and enjoy the beautiful view. Mrs. Parson is hoping to continue to help the state heal from the controversy surrounding the previous administration. Her platform will be to help children, especially special needs children.

Parson is involved in the Jobs for America's Graduates program, which helps at-risk students who want to drop out of school because of their family situation. JAG helps them stay in school. The program has a 95 percent graduation rate.