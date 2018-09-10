× Is the Rally Squirrel back?

DETROIT, MI – Could it be? A squirrel made an on-field appearance during the Sunday’s St. Louis Cardinals game versus the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. There was no score in the game when the animal made its dash in the 7th inning. The team went on to score five runs that inning and hold on to win 5-2.

Welcome back, Rally Squirrel. Can we get you some salsa?

Your rally squirrel history: On October 5, 2011, the Phillies and Cardinals squared off in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies Roy Oswalt was pitching to the Cardinals Skip Schmaker when a squirrel ran across home plate. The Cardinals would go on to win the NLDS three games to two and eventually win the 2011 World Series in dramatic fashion.

The @Cardinals scored 5 runs after the appearance of this #RallySquirrel. Wonder if it got into @MattCarp13’s salsa? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mMrLXa7LY8 — MLB (@MLB) September 9, 2018

🚨🚨🚨RALLY SQUIRREL ALERT! THIS IS NOT A DRILL! 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/l1XjkQjyIA — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) September 9, 2018