Fairway at Oak Valley Golf Course vandalized

PEVELY, Mo. – As the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon soaked St. Louis over the weekend, someone went for a joyride and tore up part of a golf course.

Pevely police are looking for whoever took a car or truck for a spin on a fairway at Oak Valley Golf Course and Resort.

It happened late Saturday night — early Sunday morning. The course manager noticed the damage during a daily check of the holes. The ruts from the tires are spread out over close to 300 yards on the 11 Fairway, with damage estimated between $3,000 and $5,000.

New ownership is investing millions into the entire resort here: a new driving range, the waterpark, scenic indoor and outdoor wedding/banquet facilities overlooking the Mississippi River, even new lodging; this is an especially cruel below.

The renovations here included a new gate with surveillance cameras. Police are reviewing the footage. They have also posted photos of the damage on their Facebook page, with a message for the driver and any buddies who may have been along for the ride:

“We are also assuming the person wasn't alone, so if you're their buddy that was along for the ride, while your friend was trying to impress you by showing off their sweet moves they learned on 'need for speed.'. You'll go down too, first one to talk wins... hope to hear from you soon.”

Anyone with information should call the Pevely Police Department at 636-475-5301.